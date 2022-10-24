Bride who had nose job doesn't want to be in wedding photos; gets called 'selfish.'

My fiancé's family never held back on jabs about my nose. My fiancé said he knew they really loved me the moment they started with the jokes, they're the kind of family that loves to make fun of each other.
My grandparents used to make comments about my nose that were kind of shitty, especially because I got it from my dad (although I've never known him). In general I've tried to not be sensitive about it because they don't like sensitive people, although my history with it and knowing my nose came from my dad who I don't know made it a bit harder for me.
My fiancé made this comment once which was supposed to be joking/sweet where he basically said he was so lucky for my nose because it was the only way he had a chance with me. That comment stayed in my head since, the idea that I'd actually be beautiful if it wasn't for my nose.