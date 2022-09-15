Bride asks if she's wrong to not let anxious mom bring a toxic plus one.

Planning a wedding is hard, especially if your parent isn't helping. When this bride feels conflicted about her mom, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for telling my mom I don't care about her anxiety, she can't invite her friends to our wedding?"

I'm currently planning a wedding with my fiancee, and it is about 80% her family and friends, and then 20% my friends. I literally have no family, so my mom isn't going to know anyone. This wasn't supposed to be an issue, but about 9 months ago we got into a fight with my mother's husband and he went ballistic.