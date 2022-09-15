Bride asks if she's wrong to not let anxious mom bring a toxic plus one.

Planning a wedding is hard, especially if your parent isn't helping. When this bride feels conflicted about her mom, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I'm currently planning a wedding with my fiancee, and it is about 80% her family and friends, and then 20% my friends. I literally have no family, so my mom isn't going to know anyone. This wasn't supposed to be an issue, but about 9 months ago we got into a fight with my mother's husband and he went ballistic.
He called me a bunch of names, called my fiancee a stupid little girl, banned us from his house, and refused to continue paying for my education, though he had told me since I was a kid that I didn't have to worry about college. Needless to say he isn't invited.