Bride's brother-in-law gives speech saying 'he regrets not asking her out.' UPDATED

On two occasions he texted me that he had feelings for me, only to apologize later and retract his words. But on Christmas four years ago he texted me that he was in love with me and wanted to take me out on a date. He said he was done playing around and wanted a relationship.

I invited him to a NYE party that my then roommate and I had. He told me he wanted to talk to me then. When he came to the party he had his brother with him. Chris spent the party going out of his way to ignore me and later I saw him making out with my roommate and they spent the night in her room. I decided there and then that I would drop it. Enough is enough.