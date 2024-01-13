Brother proposes couples' honeymoon; 'I can't get married, it's only fair.' AITA?

"AITA for not allowing my brother and his boyfriend to come to my honeymoon?"

Thro-wa-wa-Y9999

I (25F) got married to my husband (27M) almost an year ago. We weren't able to afford to go the honeymoon we wanted back then so that's why we saved up so we could go to Hawaii for our 1 year anniversary. The trip is supposed to happen next month.

We mentioned our plans to our family when my brother (23M) suddenly chimed in saying that Hawaii is a great idea and that him and his boyfriend will join too. I was taken aback when he said that.

I told him that this isn't a random trip and it's supposed to be our honeymoon. But he said that we could do a double couples honeymoon together so him and his boyfriend can feel the experience of one as well.