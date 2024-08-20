'I can't decide if I should divorce my husband over his secrets and infidelity.' UPDATED

Lot's of people were right though, I did already know the answer to my question. It's actually kind of weird thinking about it. It doesn't even feel real. Whenever I try to think about my life over the last couple of years, I can hardly remember anything. It's almost like I'm trying to recall a story that someone else told me.

Anything that I do remember, I recall almost like I was a spectator, or an invisible third person in the room. And I just think "this poor girl" and what she's going through, I can't even imagine how awful. It just doesn't even feel like it was me. My real life started as soon as he was gone.