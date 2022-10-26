Someecards Logo
Wife berates husband for trying to 'punish' cat after it made her eyes bleed.

Maggie Lalley
Oct 26, 2022 | 5:57 PM
When this woman questions her husband's behavior, she asks Reddit:

''AITA for not letting my husband punish our cat?"

mediocreintention94 writes:

I (25f) do nearly; if not all, of the work for me and my husband's (24m) two cats. I cut their nails once a week and one is way more dramatic than the other.

I trim the males nails first so he doesn't hide. I normally wait until their normal nap time to trim them so they're more calm but I didn't have time to wait today.

The male cat scratched just under my eye enough to draw blood and I let him go to assess the damage. I was bleeding but not super bad so I grabbed him again to trim his nails and my husband got upset the cat scratched me.

As soon as I finished trimming the cats nails he tried to punish him for it and I told him to leave the cat alone. I know my cat wasn't trying to hurt me because he heard our female cat playing with a toy and wanted to join in.

