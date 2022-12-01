Man didn't comfort wife after child from affair said, 'you’re not my mum.' AITA?

"AITA for not comforting my wife after my daughter told her she’s not her mum?"

I have three children; 15,11 and 3. My (35) partner (28) have been together 10 years. We have 50/50 custody of the two eldest. Nearly 4 years ago we had a rough patch and a one night stand is what led to my youngest being born, we’ve got full custody, but my wife is all she knows as her mother.

All children call my wife their mum, she’s a great parent, she got the eldest into gymnastics and swimming, she does their homework with them and they’re really close - it’s nice to see. It’s hard to explain exactly how she’s a good parent. She just is.