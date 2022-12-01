Man didn't comfort wife after child from affair said, 'you’re not my mum.' AITA?

I have three children; 15,11 and 3. My (35) partner (28) have been together 10 years. We have 50/50 custody of the two eldest. Nearly 4 years ago we had a rough patch and a one night stand is what led to my youngest being born, we’ve got full custody, but my wife is all she knows as her mother.
All children call my wife their mum, she’s a great parent, she got the eldest into gymnastics and swimming, she does their homework with them and they’re really close - it’s nice to see. It’s hard to explain exactly how she’s a good parent. She just is.
We found out we were expecting 8 months ago, and this caused our youngest to start acting out (nursery teachers told us it was completely normal for young children to regress when big news happens). 7 months into our pregnancy we lost the baby, it upset me but it’s completely devastated my wife…she acts like everything’s normal, but she’s crying herself to sleep.