Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Wife is hurt when husband says her home cooking method is 'infantilizing.'

Wife is hurt when husband says her home cooking method is 'infantilizing.'

Maggie Lalley
Nov 16, 2022 | 9:32 PM
ADVERTISING

When this woman is upset with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I stopped buying TV dinners for my fiancé?"

A bit of background: My fiancé (35m) and I (26f) have been dating for 6 years and living together for 4. We both work healthcare and have hectic schedules. I've been minimally employed for about 2 months and started cooking in my spare time.

I've been offering to make my fiancé food to make breakfasts and dinner easier on him. He always tells me "yes" if I ask if he wants me to make extras for leftovers, but as soon as they get put in the fridge, he won't eat them and instead comes home and grabs a TV dinner to put in the microwave.

This means I'm often stuck eating the same meal for a week at a time otherwise it sits in the fridge and goes bad. This gives me severe anxiety because I grew up food-insecure and watching food go bad fills me with dread.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content