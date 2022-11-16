Wife is hurt when husband says her home cooking method is 'infantilizing.'

When this woman is upset with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I stopped buying TV dinners for my fiancé?"

A bit of background: My fiancé (35m) and I (26f) have been dating for 6 years and living together for 4. We both work healthcare and have hectic schedules. I've been minimally employed for about 2 months and started cooking in my spare time.

I've been offering to make my fiancé food to make breakfasts and dinner easier on him. He always tells me "yes" if I ask if he wants me to make extras for leftovers, but as soon as they get put in the fridge, he won't eat them and instead comes home and grabs a TV dinner to put in the microwave.