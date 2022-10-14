Couple having alcohol-free wedding spark debate about social drinking vs. alcoholism.

I (25F) am getting married. My fiancé (25 M) and I decided on a dry wedding since we do not drink and see no point in spending money for alcohol. We were debating about getting a cash bar but then decided to no alcohol at all. (There will be a wide range of other drinks, not just juice and soda, provided).

We informed our guests via invitations with something along the lines of “You don’t have to be worried about choosing a driver or paying a taxi, since everybody will be able to drive”