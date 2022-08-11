Someecards Logo
Dad asks if he was wrong to tell stay-at-home wife that she 'has it super easy.'

Kimberly Dinaro
Aug 11, 2022 | 4:28 PM
Being a parent is a difficult job regardless of whether or not you also have a full-time or part-time job elsewhere, but what if you've never had a job at all?

When a conflicted dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to be honest with his wife about her role in the family, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for thinking my wife has it super easy?

My wife is a stay at home mum, 4 kids, 5, 4, 2, and 8 months. The 5 and 4-year-olds are at school/kindergarten 5 days a week (8:30-4). She has an income that does not require her to work...(rich parents).

She is always saying that being a stay at home parent is incredibly hard and she is always exhausted when I get home. She spends a lot of her “income” on shoes and clothes and spends none of it on me. (I spend a lot of my income on her)

I work for myself/run my own business and some days I leave at 4:30 am and don’t get home until 6 pm. Normal work day is 9-10 hours though, and it is a very physical and dangerous job. Before work I help get them ready for the day and then head off, When I get home I help feed/bath/change and get the children into bed. Then help with the tidying etc, then I work out quotes, follow up work related emails etc.

