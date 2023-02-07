Dad cuts off daughters who don't approve of wife; says, 'I'm not giving them anything.'

TAweddingfather shared his story and asked for advice. Here's what he had to say...

I (56M) used to say to my daughters (30F and 32F) that I would pay for their wedding when the time came.

A few things happened that made me change my mind and now I am being called an AH. First off I finally started dating my now wife Clare (34F) and we decided to get married after 8 months together in 2022. This might seem soon but we've known each other a long time.

Both my daughters disapproved of my marriage and refused to come to my wedding because they had not met her (this was their choice because they disapproved of the age gap) and because I texted them that I was getting married 6 weeks before the date (they said they should've been the first to know).