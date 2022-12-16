Dad hires sitter for World Cup finals; wife says, 'sitters are only for date nights.'

AITA For wanting my husband to cancel a babysitter he got so he could watch the World Cup final?

My husband (35M) and I (34F) have been married for 10 years and have 3 kids (9, 6, & 3). He is a huge soccer fan so obviously he's been following the World Cup. He works from home so he's been having the games on while he's working. I work in retail and have an inconsistent schedule, including working on weekends.

With our 2 oldest in school, we've been able to work our schedules around our youngest so we don't have to put her in daycare. It can be hard on days we both work, with my husband being the one to alter his schedule to watch her. I am scheduled to work 8am-3pm both days this weekend