Dentist gives out toothbrushes for Halloween; school teacher wife says 'bad idea.'

So, this Halloween, my (28F) husband (who is a dentist, 31M) wanted to try something new, instead of filling the bowl with candy, he filled it with toothbrushes and toothpaste.

I told him that this idea would turn out terribly because I know myself that as a child (and a middle school teacher) all that I wanted for Halloween is candy and definitely not good tooth care, but he convinced himself that it would be great because "what kids wouldn't like to get on Halloween night? toothache!"

Well, he did it and he was surprised to find that only one boy or two thanked us, the others were pretty annoyed with this and some demanded candy so much that I had to bring them a candy bowl or else they wouldn't have stopped crying, they only got more frustrated and annoyed when my husband told them that they have to get at least one toothbrush/toothpaste when they get candy. It was kind of a disaster.