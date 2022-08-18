Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man asks if he's wrong to not force diet onto daughter.

Man asks if he's wrong to not force diet onto daughter.

Maggie Lalley
Aug 18, 2022 | 4:45 PM
ADVERTISING

When you have a child that is struggling with their health or weight, it can create tension in the family. Plus, what if one parent is more concerned that the other about their child's weight? When this father refuses to abide by his ex wife's militant dieting rules for his daughter, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for not forcing a diet on my daughter?"

My ex wife and I (M) have a daughter who's 16. My ex and I both worked a huge amount when our daughter was growing up and this resulted in our daughter having to make dinner herself a lot of night, which was usually junk food, snack foods, or frozen food.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content