Husband screams at wife when they learn their triplets are girls; she wants divorce.

The baby shower went wonderfully with my parents, in-laws, my brother and his husband and their daughter and tons of friends and extended family. It was like a dream come true and I was so excited for the gender reveal. I didn't care what the gender of our babies was I, just wanted healthy little babies.

But my husband was clearly excited for potentially three sons. When the time came, me, my husband and my brother all shot a confetti cannon and all three shot out pink confetti.

I was so excited and so was my brother but my husband screamed at the top of his lungs and hit the table in front of us, hitting it so hard that it actually broke. He screamed at me that I was supposed to give him at least one son because I lost his first one.