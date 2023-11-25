'AITA for divorcing my pregnant wife because she looked into my phone?'

"AITAH for divorcing my pregnant wife because she looked into my phone?"

My wife started "jokingly" making snide comments that I was having affair. I thought she was teasing me so I mostly ignored her or laughed with her. I didn't know she was actually serious. Then she was getting more irritated and arguments increased.

In one argument, I asked her what her problem was and she told me that I am cheating. She started telling me all the time I was late from work, or how I was staring at a woman in the park, etc.

I tried to explain everything and resolve her doubts. I even offered her therapy to clear her doubts. Then she started demanding to see my cellphone. I was like nope, I dont have to do it. I never asked to see her cellphone by the way. She told me if I have nothing to hide, I should do it.