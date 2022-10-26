Husband forces surgery on family dog, wife refuses to clean up post-op mess.

When this wife is angry with her dog and husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA? Family dog had major surgery but I’m not very motivated post surgery?"

Me (f45) and my husband (57) usually groom our Standard Poodle at home and schedule professional visits every season.

This time around I noticed a lump near his rear end while I was brushing him off. My husband did not notice this at all when shaving him down. I told him the lump felt weird and we immediately scheduled a vet visit.

He needed a biopsy and after a week it turned out to be an anal tumor. He’s had issues with impacted glands/infections on and off for years and we were warned that he could develop some issue as he’s aged. He’s 10 (11 in a week).