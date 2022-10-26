Husband forces surgery on family dog, wife refuses to clean up post-op mess.

When this wife is angry with her dog and husband, she asks Reddit:
Me (f45) and my husband (57) usually groom our Standard Poodle at home and schedule professional visits every season.
This time around I noticed a lump near his rear end while I was brushing him off. My husband did not notice this at all when shaving him down. I told him the lump felt weird and we immediately scheduled a vet visit.
He needed a biopsy and after a week it turned out to be an anal tumor. He’s had issues with impacted glands/infections on and off for years and we were warned that he could develop some issue as he’s aged. He’s 10 (11 in a week).
After consulting with the vet(s) we were told that the Cancer was isolated and hadn’t appeared to spread. It was a solid mass that could most possibly be extracted with surgery.