Dying man asks if he was wrong for leaving wife and kids; 'I'm not at peace with it.'

'Am I the asshole for leaving my wife and kids?'

I'm sure the title will lead most to say yes but I feel right in my reasons to leave. This happened years ago. I married the wrong woman. My ex is internally a very angry person and wanted to be very controlling usually in varying dramatic ways and eventually years of this caused our divorce.

Together we had 3 boys, 3 and 4 years apart. My eldest was 9 when the divorce happened. My ex took them to her parents house, a 20 minute drive from our house that I had built myself 10 years prior.

She burned my house down not long after while I was at work. No one was hurt and I have no real proof it was her, nothing really came of it. The fire was suspicious but it was in the days before doorbell cameras. I think she just lit a massive fire in the fire place.