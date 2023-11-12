Dad's blatant favoritism of youngest son drives other two sons to disown family. + UPDATE

I think he will. As crazy as it sounds given what I just wrote in my post I do have faith that he really does love our boys enough to not let this be the end of his relationship with them. I’m seeing a lot of comments about marriage counseling. I guess this is something I can look into on my own while he figures out what to do on his end. Thank you for the advice.

Three weeks later, the OP returned with a full update.

"UPDATE: My (42F) husband (45M) has a favorite child and it has destroyed our family"

ThrowRAlostwife

I posted a few weeks ago about an issue with my family and there were a decent amount of people who gave great advice and reassurance on what I was already feeling. I am so incredibly happy to say that this is a good update. Great, even!