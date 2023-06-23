Man buys husband separate order of fries after he eats a few, they break out into fight.

There are few things that tear a marriage apart more than eating habits.
As petty as it sounds to fight over food, eating happens multiple times a day, so if you don't like the way your partner chews, or their neuroses around snacking, it's bound to come up eventually.
He wrote:
AITA for buying my husband fries?
I (28M) and my husband (28M) went to a local burger place this weekend for lunch after running errands. He didn’t want any fries, just a cheeseburger and a milkshake. I got a combo meal with fries and a soda. I ask him if he’s sure and he says yes. We order, I pay, we sit down. Once we’re called up for our food and I come back with it, he almost instantly grabs one of my fries.
I told him to knock it off and he kept taking fries and telling me he was only taking a few. I get fed up, went up and paid for a small fry for him, and sat back down. This was all done pretty abruptly and in silence. He muttered “Jesus” and asked me why I couldn’t have just shared.
I told him because I wanted the amount of fries in a large fry and he insisted it was fine because he was only taking a couple, but I knew from past experience (about 50% of the time) he’d clear half my plate. I didn’t talk to him the entire car ride home and now he’s even angrier at me for giving him the cold shoulder. AITA for not sharing my fries?
gnothro wrote:
My wife used to be a fry (and onion ring, etc) thief. She's one of those people that wants 'just a salad' then eats half your fries lol. I finally got fed up with 1/2 my food being her food, and stopped sharing. Like I will literally move the plate when she reaches out.
She got upset the first few times but now she orders what she actually wants to eat instead of half her meal consisting of grazing off my meal. So absolutely, 100% NTA.
nun_the_wiser wrote:
NTA. Married five years and my spouse always orders me fries when I say I don’t want any. And 9/10 times, it was a good idea. And the one time it wasn’t, he gets more fries. Everybody wins.
TaraCosplay wrote:
NTA. Why was he upset? Like seriously. My partner told me their order the other day of a chicken sandwich, small fry and a oj from a fast food chain. I also got him a chocolate chip Oatmeal cookie bc I was getting one and knew the second he saw mine he'd want one. His response? 'Omg babe I forgot they had cookies and they're my favorite flavor thanks'
That's how a normal person responds. Not with being a jerk when you got him a small fry for himself? Like dude why.
PreviousWerewolf1398 wrote:
NTA. What is he, five years old? He's an adult, he made his decision to not get fries, therefore, he's not entitled to have any of yours and then pout when you get him his own (brilliant move, by the way). Tell him to grow up.
Individual_Umpire969 wrote:
NTA. I hate when people don’t order what they want and try to eat yours. I’m a women who loves dessert and often have friends ask for a taste of mine. I now say ahead of time when I order dessert “are you sure you don’t want any? Because I don’t share dessert, not even a taste.” That seems to work.
Clearly, the internet is team OP with this french fry situation.