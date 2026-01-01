'My future coworker is my husband's former Tinder hookup who is obsessed with him. Help.'

He told me that, as soon as they ended their fling because she went back home, she kept messaging him every single day, saying that he was emotionally immature for not wanting a long-distance relationship, he kept saying that he never felt in love with her and kept things casual, but she never gave up.

This was until he decided to block her, months before we even met. After he blocked her on every possible media, he found some peace of mind.

The issue restarted when I finally managed to get a prestigious studentship I've always wanted in my life. This woman and I are in the same academic field, but, as I said, different countries. However, I started to get daily notifications on LinkedIn that someone was checking my profile.