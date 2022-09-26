Bride asks if she's wrong to not let brother and SIL announce pregnancy at wedding.

It's hard enough getting married. Is it ever okay to let someone steal focus from your wedding? When this bride to be is concerned about her brother and SIL announcing their pregnancy the week of her wediding, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"WIBTA if I tell my brother and sister in-law that they can’t announce they are having a baby and what the gender is?"

My fiancé (24M) and I (21F) are getting married in a couple weeks and my brother and sister in-law are wanting to announce to my family that they are pregnant and what the gender is.