Man tells wife if she wants bottled water, she should get a job, threatens divorce. UPDATE

NotEasilyConfused

I'm so sorry to read this. You sound like a really responsible, compassionate guy. You are not p*ssed over $7 water. You are p*ssed at the betrayal and the wasting of 20% of your grocery budget. You are sad about disappointing your kids. You are frustrated that you went against your better judgement to buy an expensive cup for your wife that she doesn't want to use.

If we're all honest here, you are likely a little afraid that your wife isn't as committed as you are to your budget and that leads to fear about supporting your family. This requires a serious conversation—which is causing some anxiety on top of all the rest. But you are not upset about water. And you are NTA.