'I hung out with my ex to get back at my husband for spending time with his ex. He lost it.' UPDATED

He told him the day he decided to put a ring on my finger that I was part of the family. That his loyalties need to be with me first. Of course his kids are a priority but he's not a family with his ex wife and he can't have two families. The only men he ever heard of having two families were the ones who messed around on their wives and did have two families.

He said that he needs to be a man and make sure that he's always protecting his wife, he should cherish me and never let me feel like I'm not wanted. He told him it was selfish of him to even walk a line in which he had two wives and that marriage doesn't work like that.