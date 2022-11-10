Guy asks if he's wrong to skip wife's 30th for best friend's wedding.

My wife is turning 30 and has planned a big birthday party with her friends and family, unfortunately my best friend has also got his wedding on the same evening. I have picked my best friend's wedding as we are very close and I do not get along with my wife's family.

The birthday has been planned for a few months now, invites have been sent and the venue has been booked, I got the wedding invite this week.

My wife is now furious with me and demanding that I do not go to the wedding, but I can't go back on the commitment I made to my best friend.

So, am I the asshole for going to the wedding anyway?

