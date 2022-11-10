Guy asks if he's wrong to skip wife's 30th for best friend's wedding.

My wife is turning 30 and has planned a big birthday party with her friends and family, unfortunately my best friend has also got his wedding on the same evening. I have picked my best friend's wedding as we are very close and I do not get along with my wife's family.
The birthday has been planned for a few months now, invites have been sent and the venue has been booked, I got the wedding invite this week.
My wife is now furious with me and demanding that I do not go to the wedding, but I can't go back on the commitment I made to my best friend.
So, am I the asshole for going to the wedding anyway?
Comments:
Notes from reading the comments: OP says the he just received the invitation this week. That doesn't mean the wedding and birthday are soon. They may be months away, and just happen to fall on the same day. He also probably knew about the wedding for a long time, just not the exact date until he go the invitation.