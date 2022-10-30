Guy asks if he was wrong to bake own bday cake after wife bought cake he didn't want.

For my(32M) birthday I always like one specific kind of cake a chocolate-covered cherry cake. My mom or dad always made it for me since it wasn't one of the available flavors at any bakeries or stores near where we grew up.

When I moved away I started to make it myself. I've been married to my wife just under a year but we've been together for 6 years so she knows all about this cake. During that time we've either baked it together, my parents made it, or I've made it on my own. I've never asked or expected her to do it.