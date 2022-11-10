Guy calls wife 'f*ing unbearable'; says they can't afford the therapy she wants.

My wife has sensory issues. She's never been to a doctor for these issues so it's truly self diagnosed. She thinks that since she hates loud noises and doesn't like being looked.

Not trying to discredit her or anything, but it's over the top some days. Like if two people are talking at once she gets super overwhelmed and irritated. Or as mentioned above, if anyone or any thing is looking at her, she gets self conscious and pissed off.

On to the real issue. I got a dog about a year ago. Her name is Lola and she is a Corgi. She's very energetic and needy, but training is going well. My wife has a cat, whom we have had for like 4 years I believe.