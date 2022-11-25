Guy does terrible job planning surprise 30th for wife; she cries, sleeps on couch.

My wife turned 30 this week. I’m 26M. We’ve always had a strong relationship and I love her so much.
My wife has a best friend from childhood Jimmy 28M. I didn’t know him that well but this year we’ve gotten to know each other and have gotten close. He’s my best bud and like an older brother to me in a lot of ways.
My wife goes all out for my birthday parties, and I love them. She’s more of a stoic introvert so I thought it would be nice to throw her a surprise 30th birthday with just her, and me, and make it a special event. I wanted to make her a gift she would love. Jimmy’s an incredible artist and for the past two months I’ve been taking lessons from them.