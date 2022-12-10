Guy's best friend helps wife recover from surgery; now they're 'joined at the hip.'

"AITA for telling my friend that he wasn’t obliged to hang around my wife?"

My (29M) wife (30F) and my best friend Cyan (25M) do not see eye to eye. Some backstory: my wife and I moved for my new job. Cyan was the cousin of a hs friend so I was thrilled to know someone. We quickly became best friends, closer than brothers. In covid, our job was in person vs. my wife’s WFH.

Cyan is a very kind person. I think wife hated everything about Cyan. She thought he was too goofy and hated how he teased her. My wife takes things seriously, and she’s a romantic so things like date nights are a BIG DEAL to her. She hated when Cyan hung out even when I invited him.