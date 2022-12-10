Guy's best friend helps wife recover from surgery; now they're 'joined at the hip.'

My (29M) wife (30F) and my best friend Cyan (25M) do not see eye to eye. Some backstory: my wife and I moved for my new job. Cyan was the cousin of a hs friend so I was thrilled to know someone. We quickly became best friends, closer than brothers. In covid, our job was in person vs. my wife’s WFH.
Cyan is a very kind person. I think wife hated everything about Cyan. She thought he was too goofy and hated how he teased her. My wife takes things seriously, and she’s a romantic so things like date nights are a BIG DEAL to her. She hated when Cyan hung out even when I invited him.
A few months ago I had a 4 month project across the world. I needed the promotion. My wife ended up needing surgery and she, unlike me, didn’t make close friends here. her friends/fam were too far. She couldn’t do normal things post surgery and wanted me to come back.