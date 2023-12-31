He says 'be a housewife,' she says 'give me half your company.' AITA?

Here's one for the marriage counselors and divorce attorneys. Over on Reddit's ever popular Am I the AH subreddit, a woman asks if she's justified asking for a deal in return for becoming a housewife. Everyone in her life says she's being greedy.

'AITAH for telling my husband that he needs to give me half his company if he wants me to be a housewife?'

My husband and I (both 35) have been married for 6 years and we have 2 children together and 1 on the way. He said that he wanted me to be a housewife and stop working.

I was very disturbed by that but he explained that it was better for our family and children since he can afford very good living. After a few weeks thinking I told him that I would agree but only if I get 1/2 his company.