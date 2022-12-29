Husband annoyed wife won't try activities because of motion sickness; sulks all day.

AITA For not doing the activity my husband picked on vacation even though he did the one I wanted?

My husband and I recently went on a long-overdue vacation to a tropical island. We stayed at an all-inclusive resort but we also wanted to get out and actually explore the island as well. So we decided that each of us could pick an activity to do that would get us off the resort for a day.

I picked a hike that would bring us up into the mountainous interior of the island and through some rainforests. My husband is not a big hiker, but he agreed to do it with me. My husband narrowed his choices down to two options, a catamaran trip to go snorkeling and dune buggy riding.