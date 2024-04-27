'My husband asked for a divorce, then changed his mind hours later.' Part 1

We've worked through a lot of our issues, we've become better partners to each other. But despite all our improvements my mind keeps going back to that moment.

I find myself constantly monitoring his emotions, looking into his eyes to try to see if he's still in there or if they're vacant like they were that day. I completely shut down around his friends because I saw the text conversation he had with his best friend the day of and how they talked poorly about me.

My husband swears his best friend doesn't hate me but I don't believe him. I live my life in constant fear that today is going to be the day he changes his mind again and leaves me.