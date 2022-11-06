Husband asks if he's wrong to spend more on himself because he makes more.

I (31M) recently completed my PhD and a postdoc position. I didn't make much money during that period, about 26k annually for my PhD, and about 32k while I was working as a postdoc. My wife (30F), who I married about when I got my PhD, makes a sh*tload more than me, or made a sh*tload more than me.

She made about 100k while we were together, so quite a bit of a gap. She also came up with the idea that we should put some of our income for ourselves and some for the family, and this would be proportional to our income, to keep it "fair".