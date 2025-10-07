'My husband completely ruined my 50th birthday. Am I overreacting?'

Pitiful-Bar-6293 said:

So he knew that you wanted to celebrate your 50th birthday (which is a big deal to most), and instead he did less than the bare minimum and had an attitude about it?

You woke up late and he got to stay in bed while you rushed around trying to get yourself and your kids ready. Then he barely gives you a “Happy Birthday”?? Why did he expect you to initiate a hug that morning? I feel like it is customary that when it’s your birthday you should be getting the hugs.

Then the attitude near your car during drop-off? Why the attitude then?

It seems to me like he just didn’t care how you felt about that day. Especially considering he wanted to leave to go Door Dash. That’s an insult in my humble opinion. It screams to me that he just didn’t give a damn at that point.