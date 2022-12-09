Husband demands money from wife for home office use; she says, 'He won't get a penny.'

I (F32) began working from home 2 months ago. My husband bought the house we live in before we got together. He calls it his property which's fine by me. The house is small, has only 2 rooms , one of which used to be empty til I started using it as an office for my wfh job.
All was going fine with my job til he sat me down last night saying he's expecting 30% "profit" from whatever I get from my job since he "provides" the office for my work. I was completely caught off guard by this. I asked if he was serious and he went on about it being his home and how he could be using this room for his own purpose since it's "his property".
I said no and called him unreasonable which led to a blowup. I yelled at him saying he won't get a penny and he pitched a fit and accused me of "taking full advantage" even though there's no mortgage to be paid. I do all chores in the house as well as share pay the bills in half.