'My husband doesn’t know that I know what he’s up to.' + UPDATE

I could tell he had taken his time because of the consistency of all the loops. Even unfinished it was perfect. He told me that he kept moving it around to different hiding spots, but since our house is very small it was only a matter of time before I accidentally found it.

He said he had run out of yarn and asked if I wanted to pick out another color to add to it. I said yes and we made a little date out of it. We grabbed lunch and then walked around the craft store before I picked out a complimentary color to the one he chose.