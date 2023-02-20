Husband picks up drunk wife, says 'I wish you'd let me know where you're going.'

Thorough communication is key in a marriage, but the details of it can feel cumbersome to navigate at times.

In an ideal world, each partner would magically anticipate the right things to share and ask, but that simply isn't the case in reality.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his wife it's her responsibility to tell him things and not his to ask.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my wife the onus of responsibility is for her to tell me things and not me to ask about them?

This question is so strangely unique and absurd, I am almost ashamed to be asking it. I've been with my wife for five years, married for three.