Husband calls wife a 'neglectful mom' for attending her own sister's wedding.

When a stay at home mother was weirdly forbidden from attending her sister's wedding, she decided not to listen. After a huge family dispute, she (u/Walls_Windows1376) took to Reddit to ask:

My sister's wedding was last week. We live hours away which is an issue for my husband. When we first got the invite he told me that he wasn't going, that he will stay for the kids and suggested I do the same. Since the wedding doesn't allow kids and my husband doesn't want to hire a babysitter after the one we had robbed us.