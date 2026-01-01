'My husband has never gotten me a Christmas present but got one for our female friend.' UPDATED

And I always get him something. Maybe it’s small but he’s always had something. Idk the last time I got a Christmas present. His brother got me something last year but we had to cut him out of our lives.

Sorry I’m rambling but last night I mentioned he had a package and he got excited, he said he saw something online and had to get it for one of our friends. She likes that old show Fraser and it’s a cookbook from the show and really thoughtful and i feel like I’m spiraling. I told him I wasn’t feeling well and cried myself to sleep on the couch.