Husband asks if he's wrong to tell wife he's fed up with their lack of intimacy.

Being married can be difficult, especially if your physical relationship isn't going well. When this husband is fed up, he asks Reddit:

"AITA For telling my wife i'll get s*x somewhere else if she wont put out?"

Been married 8 years. 31 years old. No kids. Wife and I both have great jobs. No plans for kids. I need to know what people think of this scenario.

Let me first say I literally worship the ground my wife walks on. I'm obsessed with her and she knows it. There's nothing I wouldn't do for her. I'm always trying to show affection in any way I can to let her know how much I care about her.