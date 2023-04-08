Husband refuses to put his clothes in the hamper, wife questions marriage. AITA?

Little arguments in a marriage can sometimes create big rifts.

One woman tried everything she could think of to get her husband to do the bare minimum when it came to helping with the laundry. She agreed to wash and dry and return all of their combined clothing. All she asked was that he please, just pretty please, put your laundry in the hamper. It sounds like a small issue but she's worried it might be breaking their marriage.

AITA for not doing my husbands laundry?

Chillydog126

My husband (31M) and I (32F) were talking about this last night as I had a load of laundry going in the dryer when he got home from work. He thinks I’m wrong for not doing his laundry that he leaves on the floor.