Husband refuses vasectomy after wife's brush with death during birth. + Update

He will not go to therapy. His parents were therapist and it has left him with a bad taste for therapy. He refuses. I wasn’t forcing him. I was begging him. For empathy over what I did and gave up to bring our children into this world. For a show of caring, for the trauma it left me. And to know that he would be there for me in sickness and in health.

He has stated so many times that he does not want more children. Even that we ‘have one too many’ now. I’m also not ‘punishing him by withholding intimacy’ clearly do not understand ptsd…or most importantly, that my body isn’t his, and he does not have a right to be intimate with me. I cannot withhold something that is no his.