'My husband said if he had to, he'd choose the dogs' lives over mine. BAD UPDATE'

Back to the scene in bed. I finally said, kind of joking, that I feel sometimes like he loves his dogs more than me.

He got quiet. Like I said, I was kind of joking at first, but his silence was SILENT. I said oh my god, do you?

Silence. “Are you serious?” He finally sighed and said “Well…they are my babies. They’re my everything.”

I was completely silent. Stunned. Im also aware that love for dogs and human love are not the easiest things to have compared in a question like this, but it seems he wasn’t aware of that cuz the boy knew how to answer.

I asked if he was serious and he said yes. I pushed if further because of course I did. I had to know the extent of this unsettling answer.