Husband sets calendar reminders to ask wife about her life, she finds them, is hurt.

Everybody's brain works differently, which means we need help to keep up in different areas of our lives.

While some people seamlessly remember loved one's birthdays, important milestones, and ongoing issues to keep up with. Others have a harder time keeping track, and this gap can create tension and distance if not addressed.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's in the wrong for not telling his wife he needs calendar reminders to ask about things going on in her life. He wrote:

"AITA: My wife discovered that I keep calendar reminders to ask her about stuff going on in her life."

Pretty much what the title says. My wife has always been really good about staying aware of things happening in my life that I care about and periodically checking in with me to see how they're going. (You know - basic loving, caring partner stuff.)