'My husband snooped on my phone and now he's furious about something I did 16 years ago.' UPDATED

Is what I did ten years before I met him really that bad? I’m starting to think he’s projecting with all these accusations constantly and now I’m starting to doubt him. Once trust has been broken like this can it be repaired?

TLDR: husband found out I send nudes in lieu of payment for work on my car before I met him and is angry at me.

This is what commenters had to say:

Commenter: Why do you have stuff on your phone from 'years before you met him' if youve been married to this man for 6 years. That screams off. OP: I’ve still got Facebook messages dating back to 2007. Why would I delete them?