'My husband stayed out all night but didn't tell me. So I called it quits.'

Still no text from him. I emotionally checked out. I had sat in my car, thinking to myself. "Man...if I didn't text my spouse all day yesterday and had my friend/coworker do it for me. I'm pretty sure right now. They would like to hear from me. But maybe that's just me. I wouldve been upset if he just texted me. But at least HE texted me. I would've settled down if he called me.

I don't care how tired he was...he could've said. "Hey, I'm heading to the convention center. I know. I'm sorry, and I love you. We can talk about it later tonight, and I'll see you at 4." Because we were meeting up with family at that time.