Husband fed up with criticism, tells pregnant wife 'do it yourself.' AITA?

Communication is important.

At a certain point, no one has the patience to take endless criticism when they're just trying to help. But how do you handle that breakfdown in communication? Especially when one partner is pregnant and justifiably exhausted? Here's how it's going for one couple.

'AITA for telling my pregnant wife to do it herself?'

My wife is 8 months pregnant and driving me insane. Before she was pregnant we didn’t have many issues but now, anything I do isn’t good enough. My cooking is s***, I don’t do laundry correctly, I don’t clean well enough/miss too many spots.

The last straw was my wife saying my foot massage wasn’t good enough. Since she told me that (9 days ago) I have been responding with ‘do it yourself’, after she tells me it isn’t good enough.