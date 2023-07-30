Husband tells wife he won't help 'babysit' their kids because she's a SAHM. AITA?

Later on when I was playing video games, my wife tells me our son needs help for his math homework. I ask her why can't she help him herself, she said it's because she has some 'work' to do.

This work was actually her best friend coming over and chatting for an hour. This really p*ssed me off so after I helped my son and the best friend left, I told my wife I'm leaving the house for 4-5 hours.

She asked me where I was going, I told her I'm just going to chill in the park and do whatever. But then she said she needs me to help out with the chores and with the kids.