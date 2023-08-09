Husband calls wife a 'fat cow' 14 weeks after giving birth; stomps on her food. UPDATED

I called him crying to inquire where all my food is and he told me that he threw everything out because I needed to start losing weight. I hung up on him and called my best friend so she could bring me some food that I needed from the store.

Afterwards my husband came home and when he saw the food that she had brought, he threw everything outside and smashed everything with his foot.

I was furious with him and I was screaming and yelling at him for being a selfish POS and he called me a 'f*cking cow' while throwing some of the crushed packages at me and ended with punching a hole in the door.