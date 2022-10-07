Husband turns wedding ring into necklace, wife is livid.

When this husband makes his wedding ring into a necklace and wife is mad, he asks Reddit:
I m(27) have been married to my wife (f26) for 11 months now. It’s been a good first year with ups and downs but that has more to do with outside events. We’re pretty strong and we usually know how to deal with disagreements.
I wear a wedding ring but I absolutely hate it. I love having something that commentates my marriage but I don’t like a ring. I told my sister about this last week and she offered to turn it into a necklace. I accepted and she made it into a really nice necklace.
When I showed my wife the necklace she had a weird reaction. She told me that she thinks it’s cute but she thinks it’s weird that I’m hiding the ring. The thing is I’m not hiding the ring because I’ll usually wear it outside my shirt.