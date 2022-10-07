Husband turns wedding ring into necklace, wife is livid.

When this husband makes his wedding ring into a necklace and wife is mad, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for converting my wedding ring to a necklace?"

I m(27) have been married to my wife (f26) for 11 months now. It’s been a good first year with ups and downs but that has more to do with outside events. We’re pretty strong and we usually know how to deal with disagreements.

I wear a wedding ring but I absolutely hate it. I love having something that commentates my marriage but I don’t like a ring. I told my sister about this last week and she offered to turn it into a necklace. I accepted and she made it into a really nice necklace.